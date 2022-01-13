Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

