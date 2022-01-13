Sam Houston Football announces 2022 schedule

DENVER, Colo. – The Sam Houston Bearkats unveiled their complete football schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Wednesday, in conjunction with the WAC releasing its full league slate.

The Kats, who will be in their second and final season in the Western Athletic Conference before joining Conference USA for the 2023 season, will play as a member of the WAC but will be ineligible for the FCS Playoffs due to its transition to the FBS.

Coach K.C. Keeler‘s squad will open up the season on September 3 at Texas A&M before hosting consecutive home games against Northern Arizona and Texas A&M Commerce on each of the next two Saturdays. The Kats will begin WAC play on September 24 at UIW.

The game against the Lions, who will be in their first season transitioning to Division I, will be the 55th all-time meeting between the former Lone Star Conference rivals and just the second since 1985. The game vs UIW will be the first for the Cardinals as a member of the WAC.

The 96th Battle of the Piney Woods is set for an October 1 clash at NRG Stadium against Stephen F. Austin and one week later the Kats return to Bowers Stadium to host Abilene Christian for homecoming.

With a schedule front loaded at home, Sam Houston will close out the year with four of its final five games on the road. The team will host Southern Utah on November 12 in the final home game of the season following a non-conference game at Eastern Kentucky (October 15) and WAC matchups at Tarleton (October 22) and Dixie State (November 5).

The Kats will close out the season on November 19 at Lamar.

Sam Houston played 22 games in the past calendar year, winning the 2020 FCS national title before advancing to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs just seven months later.

