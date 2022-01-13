Texas leaders gather in College Station in hopes of improving counties

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - County leaders from across Texas are gathering at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center for the 2022 Urban Counties Education and Policy Conference. The conference is a part of the Texas Conference of Urban Counties organization, which is a nonprofit that studies state policies and programs, advocates for county issues and provides training and education programs for urban county officials.

“Our goal as always is to educate the members on not only what other counties are doing but what’s happening in Austin, what the regulatory agencies are doing, what the legislatures doing,” Adam Haynes, Texas Conference of Urban Counties policy director, said.

This is the first time the conference has been held in Brazos County. Leaders will hear from speakers and attend sessions focused on topics including legislature, infrastructure and COVID.

“We have just had a tremendous hit for nurses, for medical technicians from everything and counties are grappling how to address that,” Haynes said.

Brazos County commissioner Steve Aldrich said the county is in the top 25 of Texas urban counties. Aldrich said he’s looking forward to learning more about how other counties are managing ARPA and infrastructure funds.

“It’s important that we learn from bigger counties that have had growth rates beyond ours in order for us to be able to anticipate dealing with some of the issues that they’ve already dealt with,” Aldrich said.

Aldrich said he’s also anticipating showing the growth in the Brazos Valley.

“It may have been quite some time since they’ve been here, so they’re in for a treat to realize what Brazos County currently is,” Aldrich said.

