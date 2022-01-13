Treat of the Day: Texas A&M appoints Intercollegiate School of Engineering Medicine Dean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Roderic I. Pettigrew, Ph.D., M.D. who was appointed by Texas A&M University to be the inaugural dean of the Intercollegiate School of Engineering Medicine.

Previously, Pettigrew served as CEO for engineering health for Texas A&M University Health Science Center and Texas A&M Engineering and as executive dean for the Engineering Medicine collaboration between Texas A&M and Houston Methodist.

This new school is expected to be the largest engineering-based medical degree program in the nation and the only program that allows graduates to receive both a doctorate of medicine and a master’s in engineering in four years.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Roderic I. Pettigrew, Ph.D., M.D. as the inaugural dean of the... Posted by Texas A&M Office of the President on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.