Two charged with dealing drugs after early morning arrest

Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29
Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Bryan residents are behind bars after they were reportedly arrested with large amounts of at least six different drugs.

Bryan police were patrolling the area of South Texas Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when they saw a suspicious vehicle in the Tejas Center. Authorities say Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29, were inside.

Police searched the car after they reportedly saw some drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say they found cocaine, meth, marijuana, ecstasy, Xanax, and other prescription pills. There was also a digital scale in the car.

Both are charged with four counts of manufacture and delivery.

Robinson was arrested for manufacture and delivery last September with a large amount of Xanax pills.

