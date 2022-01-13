Advertisement

Update: Body found outside Mexia identified as missing Waco Man

The body found outside Mexia, Texas has been identified as that of missing Waco man Willie Rhodes.(Scene Photo Courtesy GreerTime Media)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The body found outside the city of Mexia has been identified as that of Willie Rhodes, 55, a Waco man reported missing on January 11th.

At the time he was reported missing, Waco Police said they had reason to believe Rhodes was in “immediate danger.”

Police said Rhodes was last seen leaving work at 6:20 a.m. on January 9th at the Cefco gas station in the 1620 block of S. 18th Street.

The Texas Rangers, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Waco Polide Dept. are doing a joint investigation.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

