Weekend Plans? Plan on wind, Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 48 hours of truly gorgeous weather is on deck for the Brazos Valley. Seasonably chilly mornings turn around to the comfortable 70s under sunshine Thursday and Friday. Get out. Enjoy it. Changes are coming this weekend

COLD FRONT ARRIVES FIRST THING SATURDAY

The next cold front to reach area will do so right around breakfast Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall from around 60° to below 50° within just an hour or two time, once the cold front passes by. As of Wednesday evening’s forecast, that is expected between 5am and 9am Saturday.

Projected temperatures (white) and wind chills (pink) Saturday, January 15 (KBTX)

Thermometers fall to the 40s by mid-morning Saturday before “warming” a few degrees to the low 50s Saturday afternoon.

WIND. LOTS AND LOTS OF WIND.

In the wake of this cold front, wind gusts are expected to push as high as 35mph - 40mph throughout the day Saturday. The weather maker shoving the cold front into the area will sit on the Arklatex for a better part of the day and into Saturday night. In fact, the strongest gusts -- common up to 40mph -- are forecast for Saturday evening and overnight, just ahead of this low-pressure system moving slowly east Sunday.

Gusty conditions are expected Sunday morning before turning down to just “breezy” by the afternoon.

WIND CHILLED WEEKEND

Saturday’s temperatures may read in the low 50s, but tack on that wind, and it will only feel like 42° - 45° through the afternoon hours. The biggest, coldest part of this weather change is in the works Sunday morning when wind chill values run in the upper 10s to low 20s! Even with a slowing wind, Sunday afternoon is only expected to feel like the mid-to-upper 40s, at best.

Wind chills values are expected as low as the teens to low 20s Sunday morning (KBTX)

ELEVATED FIRE CONCERN

Honey-do list this weekend include any outdoor burning? Thinking this is a good time to kick on the fire pit as another chill blows in? Both of those ideas, and anything else involving an open flame or spark, should be scraped until early next week.

These strong winds will not only be able to spread a blaze quickly, but it is also rapidly drying out the air. Gusty conditions, relative humidity below 30%, and the dry / drought conditions in place for the Brazos Valley lead to a recipe to quickly spread grass and wildfires should one catch Saturday or Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.