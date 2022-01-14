40-45mph gusts prompt a WIND ADVISORY Saturday
Sustained wind 20-30mph expected in the wake of a blustery cold front
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hang on tight, Brazos Valley. Secure or bring in lightweight lawn furniture. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of the area between 3 am and 6 pm Saturday.
As a cold front passes through in the pre-sunrise hours of Saturday, a strong northwest wind will howl through the Brazos Valley. The center of a potent winter storm is expected to pass some 250 to 300 miles northeast of the area. With that low-pressure center in the neighborhood, it will be a mighty wind machine throughout the day Saturday and Saturday night before conditions slowly relax as the day progresses Sunday.
The sustained (constant) wind is expected to range between 20 and 30mph. Gusts are anticipated in the 35-40mph range -- hugging closer to the higher end of that scale -- but could blow as high as 45mph between 4 am and 11 am.
IMPACTS: Some wind damage will be possible as this blustery wind peaks huffs and puffs through the Brazos Valley. Small to medium-sized, weak tree limbs may break and fall, sporadic power outages possible, lightweight, loose items may tumble away from where they belong. Wind chill values will peak in the mid-to-upper 30s (at best). Caution is advised while driving on east to west roadways, particularly for high-profile vehicles. Outdoor burning, open flames, and open sparks are highly discouraged -- the wildfire danger is marked as VERY HIGH Saturday.
