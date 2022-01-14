40-45mph gusts prompt a WIND ADVISORY Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hang on tight, Brazos Valley. Secure or bring in lightweight lawn furniture. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of the area between 3 am and 6 pm Saturday.

As a cold front passes through in the pre-sunrise hours of Saturday, a strong northwest wind will howl through the Brazos Valley. The center of a potent winter storm is expected to pass some 250 to 300 miles northeast of the area. With that low-pressure center in the neighborhood, it will be a mighty wind machine throughout the day Saturday and Saturday night before conditions slowly relax as the day progresses Sunday.

Forecast wind gusts speeds for Bryan-College Station Saturday (KBTX)

The sustained (constant) wind is expected to range between 20 and 30mph. Gusts are anticipated in the 35-40mph range -- hugging closer to the higher end of that scale -- but could blow as high as 45mph between 4 am and 11 am.

IMPACTS: Some wind damage will be possible as this blustery wind peaks huffs and puffs through the Brazos Valley. Small to medium-sized, weak tree limbs may break and fall, sporadic power outages possible, lightweight, loose items may tumble away from where they belong. Wind chill values will peak in the mid-to-upper 30s (at best). Caution is advised while driving on east to west roadways, particularly for high-profile vehicles. Outdoor burning, open flames, and open sparks are highly discouraged -- the wildfire danger is marked as VERY HIGH Saturday.

