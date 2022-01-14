Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rapunzel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rapunzel is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 14, 2022. The five-month-old kitten is a sweetheart who loves to cuddle on the couch.

Staff at Aggieland Humane says she also loves to play. You can read more about this cutie here and fill out an adoption application here.

The shelter’s executive director, Jennifer Young, says there are great benefits to adopting a sweet pet.

“Adopting a pet is just such an incredible experience. I think you know it obviously benefits the pet, but it benefits us as humans as well,” said Young. “I adopted my pet from Aggieland Humane and and she has just enriched my life and my family’s life. I think there is a misconception sometimes that shelter animals are damaged goods and that’s just not the case.”

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.