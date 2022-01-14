Advertisement

Area school district parents keeping an eye on rising COVID-19 activity

The Texas Education Agency is expect to release new guidance soon.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As some school districts in the Brazos Valley temporarily close for COVID-19, parents are keeping a close eye on rising activity.

The Texas Education Agency has been working on new guidance for school districts and TEA leadership held a conference call with school districts Thursday afternoon.

Over in Mumford ISD the district tells KBTX around 10% of students have been out this week, and they normally have a more than 97% attendance rate. Some staff are also out but it’s not affecting their daily operations.

Parent Carrie Martin has a kindergartener in the district and is continuing to follow the school for updates.

”Well I think that schools should be able to have TEA be a guideline, but schools kind of to be able to make decisions based on how things are at that school,” said Martin.

Iola ISD says it will be releasing students Friday at noon so that staff can do a deep cleaning of campuses. About 90 elementary school students are out sick in Iola.

In Milam County three school districts are cancelling classes. Milano and Rockdale school districts canceled for the rest of the week. Buckholts ISD canceled classes starting Wednesday. Bremond ISD also canceled classes this week in Robertson County. All of those students go back on Tuesday, after the M.L.K. Day Holiday.

