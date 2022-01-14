Advertisement

Area school districts see no big changes in TEA guidance on COVID-19 following latest statewide call

The TEA held a conference call with school districts Thursday.
Texas Education Agency Official Logo
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has no big changes for schools right now as we see climbing COVID-19 activity.

Both Bryan and College Station ISDs told us Friday they have no changes planned for their procedures.

On Thursday school district leaders had a statewide conference call with the TEA.

Multiple school districts in Central Texas and around the state have temporarily closed due to increased COVID activity.

We have the latest TEA guidance attached here.

Our report from Thursday can be found here.

