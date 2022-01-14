Area school districts see no big changes in TEA guidance on COVID-19 following latest statewide call

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has no big changes for schools right now as we see climbing COVID-19 activity.

Both Bryan and College Station ISDs told us Friday they have no changes planned for their procedures.

On Thursday school district leaders had a statewide conference call with the TEA.

Multiple school districts in Central Texas and around the state have temporarily closed due to increased COVID activity.

