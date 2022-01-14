Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley basketball registration now open

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in two years the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is hosting their basketball program. The organization had to cancel their last two seasons because of COVID.

Any child ages 6-12 is welcome to sign up. The last day to register your child is Feb. 4 and you can sign them up here. Team play will take place March through May with practices and games hosted primarily at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley brand new Newman-Adam Bryan location at 1910 Beck Street.

Prior to the start of each sports league season, all players will be required to attend a skill evaluation combine. Player combines will be approximately 30-45 minutes in length and players will be asked to complete short drills to demonstrate sport specific skills and fundamentals. Dates for the combine are Jan. 22 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jan. 29 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Feb. 5 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley Athletic Director Roderick World Harris Jr. better known as “Coach Ghost” says he hopes that the program teaches kids life lessons beyond basketball.

“I want to see these kids compete but also learn the game of basketball. And be able to enjoy this time in their life. It’s a time for the kids to grow and their talent to be nurtured so that’s the whole goal its not about wins and losses but about competing and being able to learn from the experience,” said Harris.

Payment information for the program can be found here. If you are also interested in being a volunteer coach click here.

