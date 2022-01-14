Bryan ISD adding biomedical program to career and technical education career path

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students in the Bryan Independent School District will soon be able to get real-world experience in one of the Brazos Valley’s fastest-growing industries.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics careers in the biomedical industry will grow between 6-8% of the next decade. Much of that growth is happening right here in the Brazos Valley. The area is home to several biomanufacturing companies and Texas A&M University which is #1 in National Science Foundation funding in Texas; top 5 in the U.S. and has an enrollment of more than 14,000 students in bio-related studies.

Bryan ISD is partnering with Texas A&M University, Blinn College, Project Lead the Way (PLTW), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, and the National Center for Therapeutics to offer this new career path for its students.

The program will consist of four honors-level courses that students have to enroll in prior to their freshman year of high school. The courses are set to start the 2022-2023 school year. Students will take one course a year and upon graduation will have transfer credit to multiple colleges and universities across the country. Courses include principles of biomedicine, human body systems, medical interventions, and biomedical interventions.

Bryan ISD says these course offerings will help students identify career goals, determine the education necessary to achieve those goals, and acquire marketable skills that can be used in a career immediately after graduation or as a means to support themselves while pursuing further education.

Laura King, the assistant director of the Career and Technical Education Complex program at Bryan ISD, says partnering with other local institutes of higher learning and biomedical industry leaders will help open doors sooner for students interested in the biomedical field.

“The biomedical sciences program is a direct result of our most current data that we are seeing, and the biomedical corridor is just booming, and our students are starting to show an interest in these biotechnical careers,” said King. “We have had a lot of interest in the technology side of medicine for a while, and we have a phenomenal health sciences program, but we were missing this little piece that we noticed in the industry is growing exponentially.”

Officials with Blinn College and Texas A&M say they’re excited about the partnership with Bryan ISD.

“Our job as a community college is to help prepare that technical workforce for entry into laboratories, research facilities, and manufacturing facilities here in the Bryan-College Station area,” said Roxanne Berry, Biotechnology Program Coordinator at Blinn College.

“The National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing is delighted to partner with Bryan ISD through curricula-sharing and providing subject matter expertise in support of our community’s rapidly-growing biotech industry,” said Jenny Ligon, Associate Director, National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing at The Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station.

Educators say before even graduating high school students will have the opportunity to be at the forefront of life-saving medicine and technology.

