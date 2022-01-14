Bryan man accused of dealing crack cocaine
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is behind bars accused of dealing crack cocaine.
Officers pulled over Melvin Hanks, 32, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday because one of his taillights wasn’t working.
Authorities say they smelled marijuana so they searched his vehicle.
Police reportedly found about $700 in cash as well as a small bag with about a gram of crack cocaine.
Hanks is charged with manufacture and delivery.
