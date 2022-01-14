Advertisement

Center for Covid Control testing sites still closed

(Stephanie Quirk)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Center for Covid Control testing sites remain closed, despite signs outside claiming otherwise.

The locations on Woodville Road in Bryan and Texas Avenue in College Station are not open to complete rapid or PCR COVID-19 tests.

On Jan. 6, KBTX reported they weren’t sharing their results with the Brazos County Health District, a violation of orders by Gov. Greg Abbott. Sara Mendez, Brazos County Health District Support Services Manager said the testing site turned in two days of testing results.

More information will be available at 6 p.m., Friday.

