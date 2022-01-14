Center for Covid Control testing sites still closed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Center for Covid Control testing sites remain closed, despite signs outside claiming otherwise.

The locations on Woodville Road in Bryan and Texas Avenue in College Station are not open to complete rapid or PCR COVID-19 tests.

On Jan. 6, KBTX reported they weren’t sharing their results with the Brazos County Health District, a violation of orders by Gov. Greg Abbott. Sara Mendez, Brazos County Health District Support Services Manager said the testing site turned in two days of testing results.

More information will be available at 6 p.m., Friday.

