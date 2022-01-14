Chrissy’s Closet at College Station ISD requesting clothing donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Chrissy’s Closet is a free store for College Station ISD students to obtain new and gently used clothes, shoes, coats, and toiletries and is a part of the CSISD Education Foundation.

Officials with the closet say as school, and the closet, returned to more normal operations the need for donations has increased.

Chrissy’s Closet volunteers say the items most in need are boys’ and girls’ clothes, especially in sizes 4T and up, socks, underwear, toiletries, shoes, and jackets.

School officials say it’s vital that children have everything they need to learn, including clothing.

”When you come to school feeling good about how you look, and you have a coat, and you have clothes that make you feel comfortable, you learn better, and you feel better about who you are,” said Chrissy Hester, College Station ISD Director for Student Services.

Due to a lack of storage space and volunteers, the closet can only accept donations during clothing drives. The next clothing drive is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022. You can help replenish the closet now by visiting their Amazon wish list at the link below.

Amazon Wishlist

Because Chrissy's Closet has been so busy this past fall (over 800 people served!) and because we were unable to have... Posted by Chrissy's Closet: CSISD Clothing Closet on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.