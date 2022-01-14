Five CSISD students named all-state musicians
The students will perform at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Five students from the College Station Independent School District have been selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association Texas All-State Band and Choir.
The performances will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.
CSISD All-State Band and Choir Members:
- Emma Barrow, AMCHS (Treble Choir)
- Ashton Jasperson, AMCHS (Tenor-Bass Choir)
- Silas Merrell, AMCHS (Tenor-Bass Choir)
- Carson Seiber, AMCHS (Tenor-Bass Choir)
- Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)
Earlier this school year, five additional CSISD students were selected to perform with one of the all-state orchestras.
