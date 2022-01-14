Advertisement

Five CSISD students named all-state musicians

The students will perform at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio
Students are headed to San Antonio in February to perform with the Texas All-State Band and Choir
Students are headed to San Antonio in February to perform with the Texas All-State Band and Choir(College Station ISD)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Five students from the College Station Independent School District have been selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association Texas All-State Band and Choir.

The performances will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

CSISD All-State Band and Choir Members:

  • Emma Barrow, AMCHS (Treble Choir)
  • Ashton Jasperson, AMCHS (Tenor-Bass Choir)
  • Silas Merrell, AMCHS (Tenor-Bass Choir)
  • Carson Seiber, AMCHS (Tenor-Bass Choir)
  • Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)

Earlier this school year, five additional CSISD students were selected to perform with one of the all-state orchestras.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota woman shot, killed after suspect kicks in front door
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve only part of the grievance appeal brought...
Mother of Caldwell ISD student pushes back on school board for school bus incident
Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29
Two charged with dealing drugs after early morning arrest
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
Couple waits hours at hospital, leaves because of overcrowding
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Erick Pratt was sentenced for breaking into a home and sexually groping a woman
Home intruder sentenced to 40 years in prison
Texas Education Agency Official Logo
Area school districts see no big changes in TEA guidance on COVID-19 following latest statewide call
Rapunzel is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for January 14, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rapunzel
boys and girls club of the brazos valley
Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley basketball registration now open