Five CSISD students named all-state musicians

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Five students from the College Station Independent School District have been selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association Texas All-State Band and Choir.

The performances will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

CSISD All-State Band and Choir Members:

Emma Barrow, AMCHS (Treble Choir)

Ashton Jasperson, AMCHS (Tenor-Bass Choir)

Silas Merrell, AMCHS (Tenor-Bass Choir)

Carson Seiber, AMCHS (Tenor-Bass Choir)

Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band)

Earlier this school year, five additional CSISD students were selected to perform with one of the all-state orchestras.

