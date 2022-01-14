At full capacity, Bryan Animal Center asking for help

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Animal Center is currently at full capacity, and they say that they need the community to come and adopt pets in need.

Animal Services Supervisor, Ashley Rodriguez, said they have seen a major influx in animals that are being brought into the center. This week alone 20 to 30 dogs were brought in.

Rodriguez does not know why this overflow of animals is happening, but she believes it may have something to do with COVID-19.

“We need help. The biggest thing is that we just need help. Any help that the community would give us is beneficial,” Rodriguez said.

She said if some animals are adopted then Bryan Animal Center has the ability to continue to help the community.

“If we don’t have a lot of pets here than we can build more resources that will help the community so that people can stay with their pets,” said Rodriguez. “We have events where we give away free microchips and also free rabies vaccinations and we hope to expand on those things.”

Bryan Animal Center can be reached at (979) 209-5260. It’s located at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan and is open Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Sunday’s.

Right now, the shelter is only accepting visitors by appointment. If you’re interested in adopting, visit their website to submit your application.

