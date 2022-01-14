Home intruder sentenced to 40 years in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A home intruder has been sentenced to 40 Years in prison for sexually groping his victim in Bryan.

On Thursday, Jan. 13 a Brazos County jury found Erick Pratt, 49, guilty of burglary of a habitation.

Authorities say in May 2019, Pratt forced his way into a Bryan home and sexually groped a victim who was caring for three young children. He also groped a 29-year-old woman in the home, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement say he was also seen trying to break into other homes on the street.

Due to his extensive criminal history, Pratt’s punishment was enhanced.

