Joey Cadena marks five years working to raise awareness for child abuse

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Five years ago, Joey Cadena lost his 2-year-old son Jarek in a horrible case of child abuse. Since then Cadena has worked to raise awareness for child abuse in honor of his son.

Since the tragedy, Cadena has gone back to school. He has dedicated his life to making his son proud and making sure this does not happen to other children.

“What keeps me going is I want to have a positive impact on the community,” said Cadena.

Cadena has raised money towards child abuse awareness, with most of this money going to Scotty’s House, a local nonprofit Child Advocacy Center serving seven counties in the Brazos Valley. He decided to donate to them rather than a national organization because they were so close to home.

This year Cadena started a website to make it more convenient for businesses and people to donate. His goal is to raise $2,000. Last year he was able to raise $1,000 with his initial goal being $400. All of the contributions will be donated to Scotty’s House in the form of supplies to help aid their day-to-day operations and to provide the children resources they need to heal and rehabilitate. Donations include, toys, clothing, diapers, school supplies, stuffed animals, blankets, forensic supplies, and more. Donations are tax-deductible.

