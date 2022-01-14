Advertisement

Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial

A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.(via NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide whether a Milwaukee man accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more, will stand trial.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is scheduled to appear in Waukesha County court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Such hearings to decide if the defendant can be held for trial are essentially a formality. Prosecutors allege Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha on Nov. 21.

He faces scores of charges, including six homicide counts. Brooks would face mandatory life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota woman shot, killed after suspect kicks in front door
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve only part of the grievance appeal brought...
Mother of Caldwell ISD student pushes back on school board for school bus incident
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Milam County District Attorney says ‘justice served’ in plea deal for Caldwell students
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea fires projectile in third launch this month
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop
Scott Catalena is the general manager at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan. He says supply...
Businesses adapting for the long term as supply chain issues persist