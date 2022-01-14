Advertisement

Kats sprint past Lamar 73-56

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Sports Information
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUMONT — Sam Houston got rolling in the second half to put away Lamar for a 73-56 victory at the Montagne Center on Thursday.

Savion Flagg led the way with 19 points as the Bearkats improved to 4-1 in Western Athletic Conference play and 9-9 overall. Jarren Cook finished with 14 points, Jaden Ray added 11 points and Tristan Ikpe chipped in 10 to complete the regular season sweep of the Cardinals (2-13, 0-4). 

Sam Houston blew the game open right before the end of the first half and to begin the second. 

Flagg pushed a 10-point lead at the break to 38-25 with a three-point play coming out of halftime. Lamar answered with a basket, but Ray drilled a 3 and Flagg scored on a layup to increase the lead to 43-29. 

Sam Houston led by as many as at 59-37 when Ikpe capped a 13-2 run with a layup at the 11:34 mark. 

The Bearkats shot 48.3 percent from the field while holding the Cardinals to just 37.7 percent shooting. Sam Houston also outrebounded Lamar 37-32. 

The first half was back and forth until the Bearkats opened up a double-digit lead before the break. 

Lamar went up 25-24 on a pair of free throws with four minutes to go in the opening period. Sam Houston took control from there.

Damon Nicholas Jr. sparked an 11-0 run to close the half when he drove the left baseline and threw down a dunk. Ray got a steal and May grabbed an offensive rebound on a miss for a put back to make it 28-25. 

May, who missed the previous two games due to injury, scored again to put the Kats up five. Tristan Ikpe scored on a layup with less than a minute to go before the break, and Ray capped the run with a 3-pointer from the right wing to send Sam Houston into the half up 35-25. 

With the victory, head coach Jason Hooten matched Bob Marlin as the all-time winningest coach in school history with 225 wins.

