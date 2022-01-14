News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Paola Arredondo. The Snook High School senior has a 5.31 grade point average and ranks 1st in her class. Along with being president of the Texas Association of Future Educators club and student council, she is a member of the National Honor Society, a multi-academic U.I.L. award winner, and this year’s recipient of the Bluejay Standard Award.“She’s involved in everything from UIL to sports. Student Council president, you name it, she does it. And also, she has a part time job. To be able to balance all of that and be successful has really come from her being such a good hard worker.” Michelle bond- Teacher

Athletically Paola does it all for the blue jays where she is an all-district and academic all-district selection in softball and volleyball, as well as a regional qualifier and team MVP in cross county and power lifting. “Probably one of the hardest work ethics I’ve ever had as an athlete. She’s always the first one in the gym and always the last one to leave. And once practice is over with, she’s always wanting to stick around and always wanting to get better in whatever she’s doing.” Wendy Lueckemeyer-Head Volleyball Coach

Next year Paola will be attending the Mays business school at Texas A&M. She believes her success comes from the connections she has been able to learn from, and draws inspiration from her family.“To me, it’s just making the connections with people, I think a connection with people is important in such a small community and getting to be around everyone and just learn more about who I really want to be in the world. My inspiration would be my family, but most importantly, my mom, I want to do it for her, because one day I want to give back for everything that she’s done.” Says Arredondo

Congratulations to Snook High Schools Paola Arredondo

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

