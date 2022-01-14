News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Robyn Schoenemann. The St Joseph Catholic School senior has a 4.34 grade point average and ranks 2nd in her class.

She is on the honor roll, a member of Eagles 4 Life, the American Sign Language Club, Choir and Student Council.

“Robin works hard every day, she’s one of the first people in the classroom in the morning, sometimes even working before school starts. She tests, well, quizzes well and puts in all effort on projects and group work as well. All her classmates want to work with her for group projects because of the effort that she’s able to put in. As far as on the court goes, her motivation is she’s a competitor. Every time she steps on a court or field or a track, she wants to be the best one out there. And she’s going to work hard in practice to make that happen. And she’s going to work hard to help bring her teammates up to that level of competitiveness so they can find success together. -Seth Walker Girls Head Basketball Coach/ Teacher

An extraordinary athlete, Robyn is an all-district selection in volleyball, basketball and track while also being named to the All-state teams in basketball and for the state runner up lady eagles in volleyball. “Starting as a freshman, she made varsity on all of our teams. And since then, she’s stepped up to be a go to person, the captain, the leader by example.” Max Bergkamp: Athletic Director

“People and the coaches definitely make it like so much easier on me just because the relationship I have with them and it’s fun what I’m doing and I enjoy what I’m doing. My inspiration is probably my parents and my classmate’s kind of push me to work as hard as I do, and definitely my coaches as well are a big inspiration for me”. Said Schoenemann

Congratulations to St Joseph Catholic Schools Robyn Schoenemann

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

