Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- January 13, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota woman shot, killed after suspect kicks in front door
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve only part of the grievance appeal brought...
Mother of Caldwell ISD student pushes back on school board for school bus incident
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Milam County District Attorney says ‘justice served’ in plea deal for Caldwell students
“We’ve been about two years into this pandemic and it feels like Groundhog Day,” St. Joseph...
BCS doctors describe what intensifying Omicron surge looks like in their hospitals

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update 1/13
Thursday Night Weather Update 1/13
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
Couple waits hours at hospital, leaves because of overcrowding
Bryan ISD students at the CTE Complex.
Bryan ISD adding biomedical program to career and technical education career path
Texas Education Agency Official Logo
Area school district parents keeping an eye on rising COVID-19 activity