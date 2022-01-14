Advertisement

SATURDAY: Blustery wind creates “Very High” Fire Danger for the Brazos Valley

Wind gusts expected to blow as high as 40 mph throughout the day
The Brazos Valley has been classified under a "Very High" and "High" fire danger Saturday,
The Brazos Valley has been classified under a "Very High" and "High" fire danger Saturday, January 15(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A major winter storm will impact much of the Central, Southern, and Eastern United States Friday through Sunday. While ice and snow impacts are expected to remain east of Texas this weekend, extremely blustery winds will be an issue.

STRONG WINDS

A cold front shoves through the Brazos Valley between midnight and 3 am Saturday. As that front passes by, temperatures take a quick tumble on wind gusts as high as 35-45mph. Windy, gusty conditions continue through Saturday and Saturday night before slowly settling Sunday. Here’s what is expected:

  • Saturday Morning: Sustained: 25-30mph | Gusts: 40mph
  • Saturday Afternoon: Sustained 20-25mph | Gusts: 35-40mph
  • Sunday Morning: Sustained 10-15mph | Gusts: 30mph

Any lightweight, loose items that are in your yard or property should be secured or moved closer to a sturdy, wind-blocking structure before Friday evening.

“VERY HIGH” FORECAST FIRE DANGER

The Texas A&M Forest Service has placed the Brazos Valley under a “High” (3 out of 5) and “Very High” (4 out of 5) category for Saturday, January 15th.

A combination of fast, gusty wind, relative humidity values falling below 30% Saturday afternoon, and ongoing drought conditions / dormant winter grass and vegetation will allow fires to both start and spread quickly. Any activity or task that includes an open flame or sparks should be avoided in the wake of this weekend’s cold front.

FRIGID WIND CHILLS

While fire danger is the main concern, icy-feeling wind chills will also be an impact of the weekend. Saturday morning feels-like conditions are expected near or right at 32° as this cold air mass settles in. By afternoon, even with thermometers attempting to reach 50°, wind chills values will only run in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wind chills values are expected to run significantly below temperatures over the weekend
Wind chills values are expected to run significantly below temperatures over the weekend(KBTX)

While lighter, a breezy wind will turn a light freeze -- between 30° and 32° -- Sunday morning into air that feels more like 22° - 26° as we start the second half of the weekend. The numbers in pink above are what you should dress yourself and the family for before stepping outdoors this weekend.

