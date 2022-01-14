Advertisement

Shots fired in Downtown Bryan early Friday morning; no one injured

(KCRG)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they have one person in custody after a gun was fired in Downtown Bryan early Friday morning.

BPD says it happened around 2:10 a.m. outside of a bar in the 400 block of North Bryan Avenue.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm.

