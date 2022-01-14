Advertisement

Starbucks warns customers COVID-19 surge could impact store hours, product availability

FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop.
FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KWTX) - Your Starbucks experience could be impacted with the rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Starbucks warned some locations will be shortening hours, products could be unavailable, and that mobile app ordering and pay could be temporarily shut off at some locations.

“We continue to observe elevated cleaning and sanitizing protocols that meet or exceed public health guidelines and can help reduce the spread of COVID–19, while prioritizing support for our store partners by offering comprehensive care including vaccine pay, catastrophe pay, mental health and sick pay benefits, childcare support and more,” the company’s CEO said.

The company announced it is postponing Starbucks Rewards members’ Star expirations through April 1, 2022.

CBS News reports a record spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant is causing a nationwide worker “sickout,” disrupting businesses ranging from grocery stores to airlines.

COVID-19 cases are averaging almost 1 million a day nationally based on a seven-day moving average, the highest number since the pandemic began in early 2020, according to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

