Treat of the Day: Lowe’s helps remove ring from patient’s finger
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Omar and his team at Lowe’s Home Improvement came to the rescue for one CapRock Health patient.
Recently CapRock Health had a patient in need of a ring removal, and the uncommonly hard ring required a unique diamond cutting wheel. After checking in with other local ER’s for the equipment, they called Lowe’s just before they closed. They not only stayed opened late, but they also provided the equipment at no cost.
