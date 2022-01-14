Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: It’s time to clean your tools

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s very easy to forget to clean your gardening tools. Jayla Fry with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension says now is a perfect time to make a new habit!

“First of all, give them a good look over, inspect to make sure that they’re not broken, that there’s no major issues. If there are, go ahead and think about replacing those. If it can be fixed or worked on, go ahead and do that too,” said Fry.

Some tools need a little extra TLC. Don’t be afraid to take them apart to clean them. Some might even need a little steel wool to get all the rust off.

Clippers might need to be sharpened too. A carbide blade is a perfect place to start.

If you’d like more ideas, check out the video above!

