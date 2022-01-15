Aggie Women’s Basketball Hosts Reunion Game Versus Auburn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team returns to Aggieland to host Auburn on Sunday at 4 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Reunion Game

Sunday’s game has been tabbed the program’s reunion game, as it honors all former players, staff members and managers from the program’s 47-year history. Over 60 women’s basketball alumni will be in attendance on Sunday. Texas A&M Athletic hall of famers Morenike Atunrase, Lisa Branch, A’Quonesia Franklin and Dr. Lisa Langston are expected to attend, as well as members of each of the six conference title teams in A&M history.

Promotions

With a walk-up purchase of one full price general admission ticket, you can bring up to four kids to the game for free. Additionally, in the north entry fan zone, there will be 50 youth-sized jerseys available for the first 50 kids. Also, a face painter and balloon artist, an inflatable and Chicken Salad Chick samplings will be in the north entry fan zone for families to enjoy. Tickets may be purchased here or at the ticket booth at Reed Arena on Sunday.

We Back Pat

The Aggies are set to honor the legacy of the great Pat Summitt as part of a week-long initiative focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of East Tennessee Foundation, and its fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Texas A&M encourages fans to wear purple in support of the Pat Summitt foundation. It is the foundation’s mission is to award grants to nonprofit organizations that advance research for treatment and a cure, provide care and support for patients and caregivers and educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease. To learn more please visit www.patsummitt.org, like the foundation on facebook.com/webackpat, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram @webackpat.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (10-6, 0-4 Southeastern Conference) lost its contest against No. 1 South Carolina, 45-65, on Thursday. Qadashah Hoppie led the team in scoring with 15 points and drained two 3-pointers. Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon scored 11 and 7 points, respectively.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.7 points per game. The Dallas native is four games away from breaking Karla Gilbert’s program record of 143 career games played and has started in 107-consecutive games for the Maroon & White. Jordan Nixon is second on the team, registering 12.4 points per contest while dishing out 4.1 assists. Texas A&M is third in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, draining 41.5% of its shots from deep. The Aggies have four players shooting over 40% from beyond the arc this season.

The Series

Texas A&M is competing against Auburn (8-7, 0-4 SEC) for the 16th time, with the Aggies holding a perfect 15-0 record against the Tigers. Auburn is led by head coach and former Texas A&M assistant coach Johnnie Harris. Additionally, the Tigers’ staff features former Aggie assistant Bob Starkey and former player Damitria Buchanan.

How to Watch

The matchup will be televised on SECN with live stats here. Andrea Lloyd and John Brickley will be calling the game. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.