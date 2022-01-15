Aggies Complete Day One of Ted Nelson Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams claimed four event titles and set one meet record to complete day one of the Ted Nelson Invitational Friday night at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

The men’s distance medley relay highlighted the day clocking a meet record time of 10:01.52. Cooper Cawthra started the relay hot running the 1200m leg at 2:59.44, before Colby Zamzow received the baton to clock a 49.36 400m second leg. Gavin Hoffpauir ran the 800m third leg distance at 1:54.05, while Jonathan Chung brought it home with a mile time of 4:18.67. The Aggie quartet bested the previous record by nearly four seconds.

Prior to the record breaking relay, Kennedy Smith, Zhane Smith and Kennedy Wade each recorded individual event titles. Zhane Smith won the women’s 60m final with a time of 7.45, while Kennedy Smith won the women’s 60m hurdles final at 8.55.

Wade won her collegiate 400m debut stopping the clock at 54.26, an indoor personal best time.

Other notable performances include, Deborah Acquah running 7.63 in the women’s 60m prelims and Katelyn Buckley finishing second in the women’s 5000m at 18:01.87. Catalina Cerda led the Aggies in the women’s mile with a second place finish at 5:15.24, followed by Mary Grace Rodriguez in third with a time of 5:16.79.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on day one of the Ted Nelson Invitational/young athletes...

“It was a good first day. We had some good things happen with the athletes that competed. Some of these kids have never been in a collegiate meet, so for them to get their feet wet and to understand more about indoor track is really good. I think Kennedy Wade looked really good. It’s tremendous for her to PR by almost a second. She works very hard and I think she’s going to be very successful.”

on Kennedy Smith...

“I’m really pleased with Kennedy Smith. She had knee re-constructive surgery, so it was great for her to come back and do what she did today. Kennedy is going to get better. She’s a great competitor and I think today was a mental deal, thinking “I gotta get through this.”

on the men’s DMR team…

“The DMR ran pretty well today and to run 10:01.52 is pretty good. I think Cooper Cawthra looked very good on the 1200 meter start. Today gave us a better understanding of our DMR ability.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.