Aggies Rally to Win at Missouri, 67-64

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points, Hassan Diarra made two free throws with three seconds left and Texas A&M rallied to beat Missouri 67-64 on Saturday.

Texas A&M missed its first 13 shots, trailed for the first 35 minutes and never led by more than two until the final minute.

The Aggies’ Andre Gordon made two free throws for a 65-61 lead with 31 seconds remaining. The four-point cushion proved beneficial after teammate Marcus Williams missed two free throws with 10 seconds left. Missouri’s Jarron Coleman hit a 3-pointer to draw the Tigers within 65-64 but there were only three seconds left when they sent Diarra to the line. He made both and, after a timeout, Missouri was unable to get a good look at a tying shot.

Trailing 56-49 with 7:49 left, Texas A&M forced three turnovers in the midst of 6-for-8 shooting and took the lead for the first time at 57-56 on a layup by Williams with 4:47.

The teams traded baskets — and the lead — four times in the next 2 1/2 minutes.

Tyrece Radford scored 13 points and Williams added 10 for the Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC).

Jarron Coleman led Missouri (7-9, 1-3) with 14 points. DaJuan Gordon and Javon Pickett scored 11 points each. Kobe Brown, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, had seven points and nine rebounds. He was saddled with four fouls and was limited to 24 minutes on the court.

The Aggies trailed 12-0 before Williams hit a layup with 11:07 left in the first half. Radford’s 3-pointer with five minutes left drew Texas A&M within 22-17 but the Tigers closed the half with a 12-7 run for a 34-24 lead.

Missouri, which beat then-No. 15 Alabama 92-86 at home then lost 87-43 at Arkansas in its last two games, saw its home winning streak end at five games.

Texas A&M has won eight in a row. The Aggies last won seven straight at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame NotesTexas A&M 67, Missouri 64Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M rallied to defeat Missouri, 67-64, Saturday inside Mizzou Arena.

· The Aggies improved to 15-2 on the season and 4-0 in the SEC.

· The Maroon & White have won six out the last seven meetings in Columbia dating back to 2015, and have won 10 of the last 13 meetings.

· A&M is on an eight-game win streak, its longest since the 2015-16 season when the Aggies won nine in a row.

· The Aggies lead the all-time series against Missouri, 22-19.

TEAM NOTES

· With the Aggies trailing 56-49 with 7:45 remaining, the Maroon & White closed the game on an 18-8 run. Texas A&M took its first lead of the game with 4:47 remaining on a Marcus Williams layup.

· Texas A&M registered 11 steals. In three of the four SEC games, the Aggies have recorded 10-or-more steals.

· A&M outscored Missouri in the paint, 36-34, and on second chance points, 14-4.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Ethan Henderson, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the second time this season (5-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Henry Coleman III led the team with 18 points. In SEC play, the Richmond, Virginia, native is averaging 18.3 points per game.

· Tyrece Radford added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Radford has scored in double figures nine times this season. His 13 points are the second-highest he has scored in a game this season and the most since scoring 13 against New Orleans on Nov. 30.

· Marcus Williams scored 10 points to go along with a team-high six assists and four rebounds. The Dickinson, Texas, native is averaging 5.5 assists per game in conference action.

· Aaron Cash led the team in rebounds (6) and blocks (3).

· Andre Gordon hauled in a team-high six rebounds.

· Quenton Jackson tallied five steals, matching his career high, which he set against Butler on Nov. 23.

UP NEXT

· The Aggies return to Reed Arena to face off against No. 18 Kentucky on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

