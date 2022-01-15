Bearkats gets hard fought win over Stephen F. Austin

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston men’s basketball team beat Stephen F. Austin 49-41 Saturday at Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats are now 10-9 on the season and 4-1 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Savion Flagg led Sam Houston in scoring with 19 points. Jaden Ray scored 16 points for the Bearkats. Gavin Kensmil led Stephen F. Austin in scoring with 13 points.

Sam Houston will return to action Thursday to host New Mexico State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 at Johnson Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.