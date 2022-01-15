Advertisement

City of College Station announces the most popular baby names in 2021

Baby feet
Baby feet(WRDW)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has released its annual list of popular baby names.

In 2021, there were 3,653 babies born in College Station. The day with the most births was July 27, when 25 babies were born.

The most popular girls’ names were Adalyn, Olivia, and Sophia.

The most popular boys’ names were Liam, Oliver, and Elijah.

This year, the city also invited media partners to identify trends in baby names. KBTX’s Rusty Surette made a list of “kids that are going places” which includes names shared with cities. Shel Winkley found several girls who shared names with Disney princesses.

You can find those lists and other popular baby names from 2021 on the City of College Station’s blog.

