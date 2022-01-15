Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota woman shot, killed after suspect kicks in front door
The board voted unanimously Wednesday to approve only part of the grievance appeal brought...
Mother of Caldwell ISD student pushes back on school board for school bus incident
Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29
Two charged with dealing drugs after early morning arrest
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
Couple waits hours at hospital, leaves because of overcrowding
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

TEA Guidance
TEA Guidance
Center for Covid Control
Center for Covid Control
Friday Night Weather Update 1/14
Friday Night Weather Update 1/14
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train