Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student convicted

Gregory Stanley, 48, is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a then 17-year-old high...
Gregory Stanley, 48, is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a then 17-year-old high school student at the teacher's home in 2015.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A former College Station theatre arts teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student was convicted on Friday in a Brazos County court.

In 2019, Stanley pleaded guilty to a charge of improper relationship with a student and asked the court to order a pre-sentence investigation and report. He later requested a Brazos County judge to withdraw his guilty plea.

Stanley returned to court Wednesday to begin a new trial, where he was ultimately convicted Friday. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday and will continue next week.

