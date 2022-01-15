Lincoln Recreation Center celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lifted hands and songs of praise filled the Lincoln Recreation Center for the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration. The event was comprised of local choirs and singers in addition to Somerville High School principal Derron Robinson who spoke about Dr. King’s legacy of service.

“An earthly man who was an epitome of what it entails to be a servant,” Robinson said. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was truly a servant and it’s more than just a holiday.”

Service was also the theme of the event. Robinson highlighted that service should be carried out with grace and compassion.

“I’m still in awe of the work this one man accomplished, so that goes to tell you that it only takes one individual to make a difference,” Robinson said.

Isaiah Williams, Lincoln Recreation Center’s assistant supervisor, believes King’s embodiment of service is an important message for people of all ages.

“He lived by that, and he died by that,” Smith said. “The least we can do is try to spread that message.”

Smith said that message always bears to be repeated. He hopes attendees left the program with a renewed desire to serve others any way they can.

“It doesn’t matter what you look like,” Smith said. “It matters what you offer the people around you, what are you doing to make the best of your situation and those ideas. This is just a small part of that.”

The Lincoln Recreation Center is hosting more community events this month. Click here for more information.

