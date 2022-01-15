Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday January 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day on which we celebrate the birth of Dr. King.

Monday was supposed to be a return to the annual MLK Freedom March in Bryan. The event is hosted by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (BVAA). Agnes Gray, who helped to organize the march joined First News at Four to talk about the event and it’s history. She described it’s origins saying it started with “maybe 100 to 200 people and now we’re up to 1,000 [at the last march].” The organizers want to “bring up this day as a holiday”.

Unfortunately, for the second year in a row the MLK Freedom March has been canceled due to COVID-19, but like last year there will still be a virtual program. They have invited Bryan High School graduate and Professor at the University of Oklahoma, George Lee to speak at the program. The event will available to watch at 2 p.m. on the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta YouTube channel.

The BVAA still collecting donations for Family Promise of Bryan-College Station. Donations can include money or personal goods. The immediate needs include the following items: hair products (combs, brushes, hair grease, hair gel) toothpaste, hand lotion and bottled water.

