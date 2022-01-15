No. 14 Aggies Open Season Against McNeese and Tarleton

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 14 Texas A&M women’s tennis gets set for opening day action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, as the Aggies host McNeese at 12 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. start against Tarleton.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We are very excited for opening day. We have had some excellent practices all throughout this week leading up to our first matches of the season. Our team has a lot of new faces this year, so it will be really fun to see everyone making their first appearances in a true dual match environment. We’re off to a great start already, and hopefully our high level of play in practice will translate to some positive results early on in the season.”

FIRST SERVE

The Maroon & White return to the courts after a two-month break following the 2021 fall tournament slate. A&M was led by freshman Mary Stoiana, who compiled a 7-2 overall singles record while publishing a 4-1 mark against nationally ranked opposition. Returning All-Americans in junior Jayci Goldsmith and graduate Tatiana Makarova ran up a 9-3 edge in overall doubles play and boast two ranked victories. As a team, the Aggies return four starters from a 2021 roster that went 21-8 in the dual match campaign and advanced to the program’s seventh NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the first ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings of the season, the Maroon & White premiered at the No. 14 spot. A&M stands as the second-highest ranked program in the SEC behind the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs, and places third in the state of Texas behind the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Baylor Bears. In the individual rankings, A&M’s headline doubles tandem of Goldsmith and Makarova open the season at No. 5, while Makarova boasts the team’s only singles ranking at No. 122.

Texas A&M was selected as the No. 2 team in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches. The Aggies finished the 2021 slate with a 9-4 SEC dual match record and advanced to the SEC Women’s Tennis Championship final match for the first time in program history. A&M sits five points ahead of third-place Florida, and trails only the defending league champion, Georgia.

#LOCKEDIN ON MCNEESE & TARLETON

McNeese opens its 2022 slate following a 1-17 ledger in the 2021 season, winning its only match of the year during Southland Conference play. The Cowgirls are led by sophomore Natalia Ballo, who paced the roster with a 6-11 singles record last season. A&M and McNeese meet for the third time in an all-time series dating back to 2020, with the Aggies holding a 2-0 lead.

Tarleton posted an 11-10 dual match record in its first NCAA Division I season in 2021, booking a 5-1 finish in Western Athletic Conference matches. Sophomore Martha Makantasi led the Texans with a 16-2 finish in dual match singles, including a 5-1 record in league play. Sunday’s match marks the first meeting between Texas A&M and Tarleton.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. For more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis tickets, or to become a Stadium Club member, click here.

Both of Sunday’s matches will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for both matches will be available by clicking here.

