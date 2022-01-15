Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Opens Spring Season at Sherwood Intercollegiate

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team takes on a talented field at its final individual tournament of the 2021-22 season at the Sherwood Intercollegiate beginning Saturday. The Aggies are joined by No. 9 USC, No. 16 Stanford and No. 25 UCLA at the Sherwood Country Club, play is scheduled to wrap up on Monday.

“It is always great to be at Sherwood Country Club, one of the most prestigious and picturesque tennis facilities in the world,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our team is super excited to start the spring season here. We are playing some great teams that have won more NCAA Championships than probably any other three schools in history. This group is always in the hunt for the title and the current version of these teams is no different. This will be a great test for our team to kick off the spring season.”

The field includes 10 ranked singles players and five ranked doubles tandems, headlined by No. 6 Stefan Dostanic of USC and No. 8 Arthur Frey and Alexandre Rotsaert of Stanford. Texas A&M is represented by No. 74 Raphael Perot, No. 80 Luke Casper and No. 115 Noah Schachter in the singles and No. 35 Schachter and Austin Abbrat in the first spring rankings from the ITA.

After the trip to the west coast, A&M will open the dual match season at Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 19 before returning to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the ITA Kick Off Weekend on the final weekend of January.

