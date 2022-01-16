Advertisement

Annual event helps raise money for student scholarships

By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Go Texan is continuing its mission of helping students attend the college of their choice. The organization held its 47th annual Brazos County Go Texas Dance and Auction Saturday at The Brazos Center. All of the event’s proceeds went towards scholarships for students involved in 4-H or the Future Farmers of America organization. Fundraisers like this have helped the organization raise over $1.1 million in scholarships throughout the years.

“We were still able to sustain all of the scholarships, all of the commitments through the pandemic because of events like this, the support of the community, still been tremendous even though we haven’t been able to do much,” Jason Wilbanks, Brazos County Go Texan committee member, said.

Some of the auction items included Texas A&M merchandise, jewelry, handbags and household items. There was also live music from the Risky Liver Band. Committee member Cody Waller said events like this are needed to support students as they continue to navigate education in a pandemic.

Wilbanks and Waller said the organization is looking to add more committee members and businesses in an effort to keep supporting students. For more information, you can contact the organization here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Stanley, 48, is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a then 17-year-old high...
Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student convicted
Granbury Lawyer Kellye SoRelle Says She Is Now Acting President Of The Oath Keepers
North Texas lawyer says she is now acting president of The Oath Keepers
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
Couple waits hours at hospital, leaves because of overcrowding
Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29
Two charged with dealing drugs after early morning arrest
Melvin Hanks, 32
Bryan man accused of dealing crack cocaine

Latest News

The fire department responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to the South...
College Station grass fire contained after almost 24 hours
Wreaths Across America fundraiser for Jessica Navarro
Wreaths Across America hosts two simultaneous fundraisers
Dream Works in Action Community Clean Up
Dream Works in Action Community Clean Up
Lone Star Lane Fire
Lone Star Lane Fire