Annual event helps raise money for student scholarships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Go Texan is continuing its mission of helping students attend the college of their choice. The organization held its 47th annual Brazos County Go Texas Dance and Auction Saturday at The Brazos Center. All of the event’s proceeds went towards scholarships for students involved in 4-H or the Future Farmers of America organization. Fundraisers like this have helped the organization raise over $1.1 million in scholarships throughout the years.

“We were still able to sustain all of the scholarships, all of the commitments through the pandemic because of events like this, the support of the community, still been tremendous even though we haven’t been able to do much,” Jason Wilbanks, Brazos County Go Texan committee member, said.

Some of the auction items included Texas A&M merchandise, jewelry, handbags and household items. There was also live music from the Risky Liver Band. Committee member Cody Waller said events like this are needed to support students as they continue to navigate education in a pandemic.

Wilbanks and Waller said the organization is looking to add more committee members and businesses in an effort to keep supporting students. For more information, you can contact the organization here.

