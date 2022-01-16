Advertisement

Bryan nonprofit inspiring community to “Love Your Neighbor” in honor of MLK Jr. Day

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
I Heart Bryan "Love your Neighbor Day" flyer
I Heart Bryan "Love your Neighbor Day" flyer(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Monday, Jan. 17, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For many, the federal holiday is a day many are off work and school. The King Day holiday is often referred to as a “day on and not a day off.” to encourage others to spend their day serving others, much like the civil rights leader.

As communities across the country celebrate the life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I Heart Bryan, a local nonprofit, is looking to inspire the community to live up to the teaching of Dr. King by spreading love to one another.

Fabi Payton, a Bryan ISD teacher and founder of I Heart Bryan, says that her hope is for the community to recognize that we’re more alike than different. She says even though we all come from various backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities, we can be uniquely ourselves while respecting and loving each other.

Payton is encouraging people to take a moment to perform an act of service or kindness to someone, whether it be a small note of affirmation to your neighbor, buying a stranger a cup of coffee, or simply taking a moment to share an encouraging word with someone.

“Kindness throughout history has transformed our nation. That’s what it takes. Just one act of kindness, intentional kindness to somebody who you may not really know really needed it that day,” said Peyton. " Because we don’t know what going on in each other’s lives. They don’t know what we’re dealing with. We don’t know what somebody is facing.”

💛Join our efforts!💛 We are asking that every individual and company who sees this to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....

Posted by I Heart Bryan on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Stanley, 48, is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a then 17-year-old high...
Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student convicted
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
The fire Sunday morning engulfed several apartments at the Columbus Village apartments on Riley...
Update: State Fire Marshal will help investigate cause of Hearne apartment fire
Baby feet
City of College Station announces the most popular baby names in 2021
Granbury Lawyer Kellye SoRelle Says She Is Now Acting President Of The Oath Keepers
North Texas lawyer says she is now acting president of The Oath Keepers

Latest News

The American Red Cross and many volunteers are helping more than two dozen people who lost...
How you can help Hearne residents affected by Sunday’s fire
The fire Sunday morning engulfed several apartments at the Columbus Village apartments on Riley...
Update: State Fire Marshal will help investigate cause of Hearne apartment fire
The fire department responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to the South...
College Station grass fire contained after almost 24 hours
The Brazos County Go Texan has raised over $1 million in student scholarships.
Annual event helps raise money for student scholarships