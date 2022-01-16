Bryan nonprofit inspiring community to “Love Your Neighbor” in honor of MLK Jr. Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Monday, Jan. 17, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For many, the federal holiday is a day many are off work and school. The King Day holiday is often referred to as a “day on and not a day off.” to encourage others to spend their day serving others, much like the civil rights leader.

As communities across the country celebrate the life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I Heart Bryan, a local nonprofit, is looking to inspire the community to live up to the teaching of Dr. King by spreading love to one another.

Fabi Payton, a Bryan ISD teacher and founder of I Heart Bryan, says that her hope is for the community to recognize that we’re more alike than different. She says even though we all come from various backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities, we can be uniquely ourselves while respecting and loving each other.

Payton is encouraging people to take a moment to perform an act of service or kindness to someone, whether it be a small note of affirmation to your neighbor, buying a stranger a cup of coffee, or simply taking a moment to share an encouraging word with someone.

“Kindness throughout history has transformed our nation. That’s what it takes. Just one act of kindness, intentional kindness to somebody who you may not really know really needed it that day,” said Peyton. " Because we don’t know what going on in each other’s lives. They don’t know what we’re dealing with. We don’t know what somebody is facing.”

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

