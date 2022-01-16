College Station grass fire contained after almost 24 hours

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The South Brazos County Fire Department fire chief said a small ember was the cause of a Lone Star Lane grass fire that took almost 24 hours to put out. The fire department responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to the South Brazos County Fire Department fire chief Chet Barker.

“He was just doing his normal job, he was doing his beekeeping job and just one little ember in his smoke pot got away from him and landed in the grass,” Barker said.

The fire burned 38 acres of land but no one was injured and no surrounding houses were affected, according to Barker.

“We had South winds while we were fighting the fire, and we were expecting this wind that we have today, which is winds over 20 miles an hour and gusting up to 40 today,” Barker said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service was a part of helping put the fire out. The organization’s public information officer Erin O’Connor said high wind conditions help spark wildfires.

“Strong winds combined with the freeze-cured grasses that we have just across the landscape in the state will support increased wildfire activity,” O’Connor said.

Barker and O’Connor believe it’s important for the community to stay vigilant because it’s simple for an incident like this to happen.

“It’s the simplest things that we don’t always think about,” O’Connor said. “Mowing our lawn, if that hits a rock, it can cause a spark, parking our vehicles on tall dried grasses.”

Windy, gusty conditions are expected to slowly settle Sunday.

