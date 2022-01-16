How you can help Hearne residents affected by Sunday’s fire

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents across the Brazos Valley are asking how to help those residents in Hearne who have been displaced as a result of Sunday’s fire at the Columbus Village apartments.

No injuries were reported but at least eight families have been affected and the American Red Cross is currently helping to provide immediate assistance to 33 people.

Immediate needs being provided at this time include food, clothing, and medical care but most everyone displaced lost everything they owned and there will be a greater call for more specific donations in the coming days.

Currently, residents who are displaced are being housed temporarily in hotels provided by the American Red Cross until something more permanent can be secured by apartment management.

Donations are being accepted at this time at the East Side Park Community Center in Hearne at 405 Norwood Lane but please remember these families currently have little to no room to store large amounts of goods and large items. We’ll know more in the coming days about who exactly needs what.

American Red Cross Executive Director A.J. Renold says the community of Hearne has already shown up in full force to help out and many donations have already been dropped off at the clubhouse.

This post on Facebook has a list of all clothing sizes needed by each family.

In the meantime, the following list has other ways you can help:

OnRamp will be collecting donations at 3 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the old Academy store on Highway 6 in College Station. Items requested are water, pre-packaged food, personal health items, toiletries, toys for all children that are in good condition, and clothing.

On Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. food is being provided to all residents of the apartment complex at the Hearne Elementary School cafeteria.

At least one GoFundMe page has been set up for one family affected: Moeisha Lewis

The Hearne TX Information Page on Facebook has regular updates on relief efforts.

