Lincoln Recreation Center honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with community clean-up

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lincoln Recreation Center is continuing to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service. The center hosted a community clean-up Saturday and served areas including Holick, Holleman and Fairview.

“It’s all about service, talking about taking care of each other, taking care of our neighborhood,” Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Recreation Center supervisor, said. “Servitude, that’s what it’s all about.”

The center has been honoring Dr. King all month with events. This started with a Health and Fitness Expo on Jan. 8 and the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration on Jan. 14.

Johnson said she plans to continue community clean-ups throughout the year.

“We hope to continue doing community clean-up at least quarterly,” Johnson said. “This is just a start at the beginning of the year.”

The center is continuing to serve with a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 19, from10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information about that event.

You can also find more information about events the center is hosting during African American History Month here.

