Advertisement

Massive fire destroys several Hearne apartments, no injuries

The American Red Cross is on scene helping those who are displaced as a result of the fire.
The fire Sunday morning engulfed several apartments at the Columbus Village apartments on Riley...
The fire Sunday morning engulfed several apartments at the Columbus Village apartments on Riley Street in Hearne.(Photo courtesy: Robertson County EMS)
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A massive fire has damaged an apartment complex Sunday morning in Hearne.

Crews are battling a massive apartment fire in Hearne. Multiple departments are on scene. No reported injuries...

Posted by Robertson County EMS on Sunday, January 16, 2022

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Riley Street at the Columbus Village apartments.

According to Robertson County EMS at least eight apartments are destroyed.

The American Red Cross is on the scene helping the displaced families. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Calvert, Bremond, Blackjack, Franklin and Hearne Fire Departments were among the first responders on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Stanley, 48, is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with a then 17-year-old high...
Former teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student convicted
Baby feet
City of College Station announces the most popular baby names in 2021
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead
Granbury Lawyer Kellye SoRelle Says She Is Now Acting President Of The Oath Keepers
North Texas lawyer says she is now acting president of The Oath Keepers
The Brazos Valley has been classified under a "Very High" and "High" fire danger Saturday,...
Very high to critical fire danger concerns expected Saturday

Latest News

The fire department responded to the fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, according to the South...
College Station grass fire contained after almost 24 hours
The Brazos County Go Texan has raised over $1 million in student scholarships.
Annual event helps raise money for student scholarships
Wreaths Across America fundraiser for Jessica Navarro
Wreaths Across America hosts two simultaneous fundraisers
Dream Works in Action Community Clean Up
Dream Works in Action Community Clean Up