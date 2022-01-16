Massive fire destroys several Hearne apartments, no injuries

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A massive fire has damaged an apartment complex Sunday morning in Hearne.

Crews are battling a massive apartment fire in Hearne. Multiple departments are on scene. No reported injuries... Posted by Robertson County EMS on Sunday, January 16, 2022

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Riley Street at the Columbus Village apartments.

According to Robertson County EMS at least eight apartments are destroyed.

The American Red Cross is on the scene helping the displaced families. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Calvert, Bremond, Blackjack, Franklin and Hearne Fire Departments were among the first responders on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.