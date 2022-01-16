Monday will be the best weather day of the week

After gusting 35-45mph Saturday, Sunday brought a MUCH calmer day to the Brazos Valley. Cold and clear tonight as lows fall to either side of freezing across the Brazos Valley. Those further north have a shot at temperatures dropping below 32° while those to the south should hold above the mark by a couple degrees. Officially for Bryan-Collee Station, Caldwell, and Madisonville, the low is slated for 33°, but many backyard thermometers may read off the freeze mark at sunrise Monday. A gorgeous M.L.King Day across the Brazos Valley, and the nicest day of the week: sunshine, highs in the mid 60s, and calm wind are on deck to start the week. Tuesday brings a small warm-up (morning 40s / afternoon 70s) but it is the wind that takes away the “best day of the week” nod -- gusts to 30mph will be possible.

Warm and breezy again Wednesday, but only through mid-afternoon. The next cold front to reach us arrives around midday, dropping temperatures a touch on windy conditions by afternoon. This is where the forecast gets a bit tricky. The cold air is in place through the start of the weekend while a couple weather makers will set up west of Texas. Overcast skies Thursday may give off a few raindrops, but likely rain of any sort should hold off until late Friday with a brief return of southeast winds. That small warm-up is important before the next cold front / disturbance combo comes to start the weekend. Not set in stone, but a cold, liquid rain may fall through a better part of the day Saturday. For now, no wintry weather is in the forecast to fall from the sky but that Friday wind shift will be very important. Low concerns for any tricky weather this weekend but Saturday is the day to keep an eye on in the forecast over the coming days...

Sunday Night: Clear. Low: 33. Wind: Calm.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Sunny. High: 65. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 42. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 73. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

