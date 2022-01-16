Advertisement

Rain Washes Out Day One of Sherwood Intercollegiate

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team was forced to wait another day to open the spring season as the first day of competition at the Sherwood Intercollegiate was rained out. The Aggies will begin play at 3 p.m. (CT) on Sunday against student-athletes from No. 9 USC, No. 16 Stanford and No. 25 UCLA.

After the trip to the west coast, A&M will open the dual match season at Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 19 before returning to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the ITA Kick Off Weekend on the final weekend of January.

