Rain Washes Out Day One of Sherwood Intercollegiate

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team was forced to wait another day to open the spring season as the first day of competition at the Sherwood Intercollegiate was rained out. The Aggies will begin play at 3 p.m. (CT) on Sunday against student-athletes from No. 9 USC, No. 16 Stanford and No. 25 UCLA.

After the trip to the west coast, A&M will open the dual match season at Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 19 before returning to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the ITA Kick Off Weekend on the final weekend of January.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.