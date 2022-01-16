Wreaths Across America hosts two simultaneous fundraisers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wreaths Across America held two fundraising events at BigShots Golf Aggieland Saturday.

The initial event was the Inaugural BigShots Bash that featured virtual golf, a silent auction, raffle, and wreath matching.

Several organizations across the area helped Wreaths Across America surpass their goal and raise 1,100 wreaths, according to Ellen Fuller, Wreaths Across America co-chair.

Additionally, there was a match play contest between the Bryan and College Station mayors and city managers for who was the Biggest BigShot in B/CS.

The second event a Kendra Scott popup benefited hit and run survivor Jessica Navarro, who is an employee of BigShots Golf.

Norma Navarro, Jessica’s mother, says Jessica has a long road ahead but they are thankful for the community’s support.

“It’s been very overwhelming,” said Navarro. “I really appreciate everyone at BigShots. The CEO for coming down from Dallas. We really appreciate it. It’s just very overwhelming what they are doing at Kendra Scott to give 20 percent of her proceeds to Jessica.”

“Words cannot express how much we do really appreciate that,” said Navarro.

David Pillsbury, the CEO of ClubCorp, who owns BigShots Golf Aggieland, said he personally gave to Jessica and she has the support of her BigShots Golf family.

“This is a very special place, a very special community, and an incredible team of people that made BigShots come to life,” said Pillsbury. “So when Jessica went down with this accident, we all rallied behind her.”

Pillsbury says they were able to do this because of the BigShots employee relief fund, which utilizes donations from BigShots across the country that host the event, which is called the “Charity Classic.”

According to Pillsbury, Navarro has received the documents for the employee relief fund and has begun the process.

If you were unable to attend the popup shopping event at BigShots Golf Saturday night, the jewelry store is holding an online fundraiser until Sunday at midnight.

Jessica’s fundraiser code is “GIVEBACK-BIEEI.” Wreaths Across America says the code needs to be entered twice, once in the cart and the other time at checkout.

